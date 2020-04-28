Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $31,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.