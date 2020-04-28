Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Up 32.9% in April

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.14.

Nordson stock opened at $161.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.84. Nordson has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

