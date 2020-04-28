North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,468.11.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $38.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,232.59. 3,764,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,183.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,316.89. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $863.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.