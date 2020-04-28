Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.19 on Tuesday, reaching C$30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 502,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,776. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$33.16. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.05.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$438.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.25.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.