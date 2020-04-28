Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 1,001,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

