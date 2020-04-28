Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lessened by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 97.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after acquiring an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $204.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.