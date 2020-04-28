Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,441,000 after buying an additional 1,430,310 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,496,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after buying an additional 558,446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after buying an additional 452,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,174,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.96. 603,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.