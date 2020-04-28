NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

