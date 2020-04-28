Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

OMP stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

