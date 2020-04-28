Oil States International (OIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $238.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.05 million. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 1,410,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $174.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

