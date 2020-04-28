OKCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,783.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, OKCash has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $4,783.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036099 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00040712 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,808.56 or 1.00687776 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00066658 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000775 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,127,978 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.