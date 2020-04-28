OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,316 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,378,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,100,434. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

