OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.54. 1,992,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

