OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 14,029 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,617 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,871 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,795 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 3,124,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

