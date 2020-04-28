OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of HON traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.76. 3,377,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,567. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

