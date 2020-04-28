OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.22 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.09. 3,398,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

