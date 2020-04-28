OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 8,656 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after buying an additional 5,294,630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after buying an additional 464,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 713,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. 1,662,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,437. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,555.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

