OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 14,520 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.25. 8,609,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,870,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

