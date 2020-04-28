OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,626 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,958. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

