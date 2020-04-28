OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 9,394 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 8,861,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,490. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.