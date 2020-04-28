ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 280,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,034. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised their price target on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

In related news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

