onLEXpa (onLEXpa) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

onLEXpa (CURRENCY:onLEXpa) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. onLEXpa has a total market cap of $15,785.81 and $2,012.00 worth of onLEXpa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One onLEXpa token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, onLEXpa has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

onLEXpa Profile

onLEXpa’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,993,854 tokens. The official website for onLEXpa is www.onlexpa.com/en.

Buying and Selling onLEXpa

onLEXpa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

