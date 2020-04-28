Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $13.56 on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,918. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 102.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.