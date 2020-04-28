Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 701.9% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 130,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. 8,348,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,010,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.