Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. 9,123,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,080,880. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

