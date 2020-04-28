OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Up 33.5% in April

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,748,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

