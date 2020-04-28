Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Organovo during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organovo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,023,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 591,174 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organovo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,499,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 550,517 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 69.36% and a negative net margin of 798.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

