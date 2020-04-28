OSI Systems (OSIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

