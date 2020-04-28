Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

