Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Up 35.0% in April

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 175,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 506,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director George Stelljes III acquired 12,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 20,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,792.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Square Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.52%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

