Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oyster Point Pharma an industry rank of 10 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OYST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,814,000. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,300,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $9,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $9,048,000. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $8,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.60.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

