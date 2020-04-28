Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 5,396 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 40.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,395.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,664 shares of company stock worth $63,504,880. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.63. 5,034,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

