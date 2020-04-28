Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 789.6% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,066 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 86,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 177.2% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 151,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.75. 17,169,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,554,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.