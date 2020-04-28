Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 231,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

