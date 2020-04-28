Parallel Advisors LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 196,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 216.2% during the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.56. 1,478,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.