Parallel Advisors LLC Has $24.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.06. 5,332,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

