Parallel Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.41. 1,036,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,533. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.