Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,333,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,583,484. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

