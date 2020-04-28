Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

EEM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 30,616,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,960,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

