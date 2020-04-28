Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to Issue $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Park National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded up $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,544. Park National has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.