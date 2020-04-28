PAYCENT (PYN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $250.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a market cap of $25,259.13 and approximately $250.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.37 or 0.02498180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00209804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,963,785 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

