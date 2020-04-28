PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in April

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PBF opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $904.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 73,471 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,524,092 shares of company stock valued at $17,716,634. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

