Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,593. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.