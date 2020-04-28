Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

