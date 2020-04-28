Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wedbush upped their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

