PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.42. The company had a trading volume of 487,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,889. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.37.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

