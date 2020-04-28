Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.17-2.28 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.17-$2.28 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 2,161,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,490. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

