Petmed Express (PETS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Petmed Express stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. 890,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $777.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.41. Petmed Express has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,685,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PETS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

