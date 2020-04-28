Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 14,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,449,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after buying an additional 1,108,745 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 37,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 1,006,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after buying an additional 27,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

