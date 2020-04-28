Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 151,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Pico stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Pico has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter. Pico had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Pico announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 50.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric H. Speron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,605 shares in the company, valued at $538,716.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PICO. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pico by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pico by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pico by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pico by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 120,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

